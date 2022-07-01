Neymar and Manchester City — The Story that Won’t Go Away

Here we go again! Neymar and Manchester City rumours persist as ESPNFC reported today Neymar is ‘seriously considering’ a move away fro Paris:

Neymar is considering leaving PSG this summer, after finding out the club are happy for him to depart, sources have told ESPN. pic.twitter.com/FaTQXopKH2 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 1, 2022

That really only leaves two options with the muscle and projects that Neymar will want to embark on and that’s Manchester City and Real Madrid. Pep Guardiola has spoken highly of the Brazilian in the past so it would come as no huge surprise of he wants Neymar at City. One small issue is two Brazilian players have departed so who knows if that plays any impact on this.

Neymar is a mercurial star and amid injuries, his best years could be behind him. That is why the fee will be massive part of this. I’m sure Txiki and company will not want to dole out 100M+, but 50-60M? Then we could be cooking and seeing a real possibility of Neymar arriving to Manchester.

Will it happen? Who knows, it seems both sides will have to push for this to go down.

We will see if they do soon.