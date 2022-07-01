 clock menu more-arrow no yes

CJ Egan-Riley Off to Burnley, Club on Hunt for more Manchester City Players

A raid of sorts by the Championship side.

By Saul Garcia
Manchester City v Newcastle United - Premier League Photo by Matt McNulty - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Manchester City and Burnley have become odd bedfellows. Following the move of CJ Egan-Riley, the club that will play in the Championship next season has set its sights on goalkeeper Aro Muric.

Add Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Burnley with manager Vincent Kompany are really trying to build a youthful Etihad campus in Burnley. The manager no doubt familiar with most of these players and will be mindful of who to add, but it is no surprise as City’s academy is top notch.

Could we see even more players linked? Certainly and Romeo Lavia, Kayky and others have been mentioned, but adding three players is already a large amount from one club.

City under their awesome academy have made good moves to clear space and many suppose its for a marquee signing here soon, only time will tell as Txiki and Pep move generally in silence.

We’ll see who else goes to Burnley and elsewhere.

