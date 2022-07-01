Ortega Signing Completed - And Phillips Could Be Next

Manchester City have completed the signing of German goalkeeper Stefan Ortega Morena on a free transfer from Arminia Bielefeld. The 29-year-old has signed a three year contact with the blues and will be back-up for number one choice Ederson, with current number two Zack Steffan set for a loan move to Middlesbrough.

Speaking after confirming his signing, Ortega expressed his delight at sealing a switch to City. “This is a fantastic move for me. Manchester City are an amazing team, a squad with world-class quality in every area. To be given the chance to join this group of players and help continue the Club’s success is a dream for me.

“This new challenge of coming to City and playing in the Premier League is too good for me to ignore. I can’t wait to get started, meet my teammates and begin working with Pep and his backroom staff.”

And the new signing admitted he was looking forward to working with Brazilian Ederson going forward. “I have watched him a lot of times in the Premier League and the Champions League,” Ortega confirmed. “He has one or two assists with the long ball and that is one of the things I like about goalkeepers, when they have a really good long ball. He is a very good goalkeeper.”

City were in the hunt for a new back-up keeper with American back-up Zack Steffan ready to move to Middlesbrough in search of regular first-team football. Steffan lost his place as USA’s number one to Arsenal’s Matt Turner, but with Turner’s own chances of first-team football next season looking limited, it made sense for the City man to make a loan move.

Phillips almost done and Cucurella on the horizon

Despite announcing last week that an agreement with Leeds had been struck, City fans are still waiting for the signing of midfielder Kalvin Phillips to be confirmed. Today, some light has been shed on the delay and that his signing may be confirmed in the next few days.

Renowned football expert and ‘here we go’ journalist Fabrizio Romano has stated that all the paperwork has been completed and the medical has been scheduled, with some rumouring it will take place today. Once completed, Phillips will be confirmed as a City player.

The Italian also states that Brighton left-back Marc Cucurella is City’s next top target as City’s busy summer recruitment campaign continues.