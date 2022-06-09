Laia Aleixandri Joins Manchester City

Manchester City have announced the third signing in what is becoming a summer of change. The signing of Spanish international Laia Aleixandri from Atletico Madrid, subject to international clearance has been completed.

The 21-year-old defender has agreed a three-year deal and will officially join the Club on 1 July following the conclusion of her current contract.

A centre-half who is also comfortable at right-back, Aleixandri will wear the No.4 shirt and will be reunited with team-mate Deyna Castellanos, whose move to the Academy Stadium was confirmed last week. A good deal all around.

Laia spoke about the move:

“I am very happy to be here and to be a part of this amazing Club – I am very excited for what is to come,” she told mancity.com. “Manchester City is a very big club with top players and staff, and I believe this is the best move for me to make. “This is a team who likes to play with the ball and with an offensive style, and that suits me personally. “My dream here is to win a lot of titles and to improve as a player with the help of my new team-mates.”

Welcome, Laia!