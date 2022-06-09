Barcelona Insist on Bernardo Silva, Manchester City Set High Price

Manchester City and Barcelona continue this rigamarole centered around Bernardo Silva. The latest is a report on their continued nagging to sign him:

Been told the main name mentioned in the meeting between Barcelona and Jorge Mendes yesterday night was Bernardo Silva. Xavi, big fan. #FCB



Man City will set a huge price tag for Bernardo. It’s not a possible deal for Barça, as of now - only in case Frenkie de Jong leaves. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 9, 2022

It really does seem impossible for this deal to be completed. Even factoring in a De Jong sale of 80M+ it would leave a gap with City’s valuation of 100-120M, not remotely enough to be signed.

Then, you factor that Barca can’t register its new free agent signings without freeing up some salary as of today and you wonder where they get the gall to attempt and swing Silva to them.

Short of a mutiny from Bernardo this one seems highly unlikely.

In fact, City should try and sign Bernardo to a long term extension, until Summer 2026 if possible. The club have shown a willingness to give these deals and with Bernardo committed and now happy in Manchester it would seem a no brainer.

We’ll continue to watch the situation.