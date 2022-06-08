Raheem Sterling Could Seek ‘Assurances’ to Re-sign at Manchester City -report

Manchester City want to re-sign Raheem Sterling. Who for his part has many questions.

Sterling is well aware that the next contract he signs will be the most important of his career. He also has concerns about his place in Pep Guardiola’s Man City plans for the future and will not settle for sitting on the bench.

It’s why the report from ESPN that he wants some assurances could see him leave the club. No decision is expected until after this international break, that is when we will see clarity.

Guardiola meanwhile does not seem the like to offer said assurances or guarantee anything, frankly.

Sterling would be wise to re-sign as few clubs can afford him and he has made a life in Manchester both professionally and off the pitch, to upheave now would seem unwise.

We’ll see how this story develops, but I do see many fans want him to stay.