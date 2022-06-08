Manchester City Seem Set to Lose Gabriel Jesus -report

A new report comes against Manchester City wanting to keep Gabriel Jesus as he seems intent on leaving.

Gabriel Jesus deal. He still wants to leave Man City and the expectation is for Gabriel to join a Premier League club this summer, official bids will arrive soon. #MCFC



Real Madrid had some contacts few weeks ago to explore situation but still nothing advanced, as of now. pic.twitter.com/qM8Rh5Hq2a — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 8, 2022

A move in the Premier League seems quite likely as Real Madrid have only tepid interest and just shelled out 100 Million Euros for a defensive midfielder. In the PL, Chelsea and Arsenal lead the race as City are holding out for 45-50M Pounds.

It would make most sense for Arsenal to swoop him in as they are on the rise and would not be direct competitors in the league, at least this year. Plus, Pep can hand him over to a similar system that Mikel Arteta runs and make him successful.

The playing time issue was big as it is with Raheem Sterling, so that could be why assurances are being seeked out by City players from Pep.

That does not seem likely. Guardiola plays who is best for his system, there cannot be any guarantees.

We’ll see how this situation continues.