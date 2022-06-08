Manchester City Women Make Second Summer Signing

Manchester City Women have secures their second signing of the summer as Spanish international Leila Ouahabi joins from Barcelona. The 29-year-old defender put pen to paper on a two-year deal on Wednesday and joins Venezuelan striker Deyna Castellanos at the Academy Stadium.

The left-back, who will team up with her former colleague Vicky Losada in Manchester, was part of the Barcelona sqaud that knocked City out of the 2020/21 Champions League and swept Chelsea aside as they claimed the title.

“I am very happy,” said Ouahabi after completing the move. “I was looking forward to this moment and I am really happy now it is all done. Manchester City have always been a team that caught my eye. I like their style of football so much and the DNA of the Club is very exciting.

“This is going to be a completely different experience for me, and I’m really looking forward to it. I want to continue enjoying my football and City are a strong Club. Both personally and professionally, I think I will grow and develop here. I also want to keep winning trophies. I like winning and being competitive, and I am coming here to win trophies for City.”

Manager Gareth Taylor, who is undertaking a huge recruitment process after allowing several key players to leave this summer, expressed his delight on signing the Spanish international.

“Leila is a player who has become accustomed to success throughout her career, and we’re thrilled that she has joined us in a bid to continue that here in England. She has a vast amount of experience in high-pressured situations and will give everything she has to win, which matches our own ethos perfectly.

“She is a player who we have admired for a long time given her standing in the game and to finally have secured her signature is incredibly exciting. We’re very much looking forward to seeing her make her mark on the English game.”

