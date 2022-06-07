Nathan Ake and Issa Kabore Transfer Updates

Nathan Ake it seems will not be leaving Manchester City that according to the latest report. The center back and Netherlands star was deemed too much for a deal to be worked out after being linked to Newcastle and a couple Bundesliga teams.

City seem to have valued him at £50M which was deemed too rich for the Toons liking. Eddie How was said to have prioritized a center back and Ake was at the top of that list.

The good news is that Ake stays and with all the rumblings of exits at City, this is undoubtedly good news.

We move on to Issa Kabore the young fullback who has been linked to a loan move to Nottingham Forest. Of course the recently promoted side has been looking for re-enforcements.

In Kabore they get a dynamic back who has been solid in France with Troyes. This move could work for all parties as City want him to be a bit more sound and experienced before potentially adding him to the first team, next summer.

We’ll keep you up to date as more develops.