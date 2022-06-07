Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus and the Arsenal Dilemma

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus have been in the news a lot recently. Between the clubs, Manchester City and Arsenal want to do business together and these two players present the opportunity.

The initial report had City ramping interest up, but one of City’s best ‘in the know’ reporters has refuted those claims as City have backed down over Saka.

That brings me to the Gabriel Jesus transfer. City want around 45-50 million Euros and the player seems keen on the deal. Probably due to his relationship not only with Mikel Arteta, but with Brazilian technical director Edu Gaspar. Being friendly with the club leadership should not hinder a potential deal.

The dilemma being right there, many fans can see a favorable deal being worked out, but it has to work for both clubs. The Saka deal as a counter weight was highly unlikely anyway so if both teams are motivated, then a deal in that neighborhood should get done.

We’ll see how the situation develops.