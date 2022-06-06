 clock menu more-arrow no yes

CIES Names Two Manchester City Players as ‘Highest Rated Values’

A great bit of news as City cement huge club status.

By Saul Garcia
Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Leg One Photo by Matt McNulty - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden have the two highest estimated transfer values for players in the Premier League, with values of €152.6M and €124M respectively, according to CIES Football, a data think tank.

Manchester City can now claim they have a new project as both players are quite young and already worth a tremendous amount.

Could we see a new and flourishing partnership between these two as well? Most definitely, the attributes of both compliment each other nicely and we should see a successful partnership.

