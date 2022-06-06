CIES Names Two Manchester City Players as ‘Highest Rated Values’

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden have the two highest estimated transfer values for players in the Premier League, with values of €152.6M and €124M respectively, according to CIES Football, a data think tank.

Manchester City can now claim they have a new project as both players are quite young and already worth a tremendous amount.

Could we see a new and flourishing partnership between these two as well? Most definitely, the attributes of both compliment each other nicely and we should see a successful partnership.

