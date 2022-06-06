Manchester City International Roundup: HeartBreak for Ukraine

Multiple Manchester City players underwent international fixtures this weekend. Some fared better than others.

Let’s dive straight in-

Ukraine - Zinhcenko

Oleks Zinchenko’s hopes of helping Ukraine reach the World Cup finals ended in heartbreak as Wales emerged 1-0 winners in Sunday’s Qatar 2022 European play-off final.

They were the better team and were unable to make it count. Head up ZInchenko, I know you did your country proud

England Trio Lose

England suffered a first defeat to Hungary in 60 years as Gareth Southgate’s men lost their opening Nations League game 1-0.

City had three players taking part over the course of 90 minutes. Kyle Walker started the game as part of a back three and was replaced by City team-mate John Stones on 62 minutes. Jack Grealish also came on as a sub on 62 minutes, replacing Chelsea’s Mason Mount.

Spain and Portugal Feature City Stars

City’s Joao Cancelo was on target with Etihad colleague Bernardo Silva providing the assist as Portugal swept to an emphatic 4-0 UEFA Nations League win over Switzerland.

Elsewhere in group A2, Rodrigo provided an assist of his own, as the City midfielder and his Spain colleagues secured a dramatic 2-2 draw away to the Czech Republic.

Brazil and Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus came off the bench to help Brazil claim a 1-0 victory in their friendly with Japan.

The Manchester City striker replaced Leeds United’s Raphinha in the 63rd minute at the Japan National Stadium, where Neymar’s penalty sealed the win for Tite’s men.

He’s been a star for Brazil and amid transfer speculation continues to play well.

That will do it, let’s keep up the good play and then enjoy some well deserved holiday!