Manchester City Sign Deyna Castellanos

Manchester City Football Club has a new player for the womens team! The club announced the signing of Venezuelan international Deyna Castellanos on a three-year deal.

A good signing as she has shown flashes of brilliance in her time in Spain.

Speaking about her move, she said:

“I’m very happy to be a Manchester City player – it is a huge move for myself in my career and I can’t wait for it to begin. “Looking around at all the facilities here, it is just amazing – I believe that this Club will help to improve me as a player, and I hope that I can help Manchester City too. “The style of football that the team play was very attractive to me and I feel as though I can fit in very well here, whilst also being challenged to develop and grow. “I have chosen the No.10 shirt too as I played with that number in college and scored some great goals wearing it, so hopefully I will be able to create many more good memories with it here at City.”

Best of luck and welcome to Manchester!