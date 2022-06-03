CJ Egan-Riley Relishing First Team Training at Manchester City

CJ Egan-Riley has really absorbed every first-team training session provided to Manchester City’s young players with an opportunity to learn so he can gain real knowledge from the senior players in Pep Guardiola’s squad.

A real boon as he has debuted and played well in his limited minutes this campaign. It should do his confidence well and he confirmed as much as he spoke about his experience:

“There are so many players [to learn from] and some of the best players in the world in every position,” he said. “For me to be able to train with them and try and learn little bit off them – I am just like a sponge trying to soak everything in and trying to get those little details of how I can improve my game. “Obviously, I try and help the team out where I can in training or if I am asked to play five minutes, just to enjoy moments like this when we win the league, which is what we all do it for.”

The player also recounted his debut story and it was really good-

“I was so excited,” he reflected. “When the manager called me into his office the day before and said, ‘are you ready to play tomorrow?’ I said, ‘of course, I am raring to go’. “He said, ‘I am confident in you, I wouldn’t be playing you if I didn’t think you could deal with the challenge. You are more than ready’. “The fact that he had so much confidence in me made me have even more confidence in myself to go out and perform on the pitch. “It was a great day for me and my family and everything I have worked for over the years. I will never forget it.”

City have many star players in the making as the academy bears fruit. Here’s to more playing next season and finding new star.