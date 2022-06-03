Was Paul Pogba Closer to Joining Manchester City than Initially Thought?

Paul Pogba and Pep Guardiola had direct contact in what led according to reports in The Athletic, to the French star nearly joining Manchester City.

The offer would have put him in the top earners at City only behind Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland. A significant offer for a player who while shining for France has really underperformed for Manchester United.

That could be for a myriad of reasons and Pep could have thought he could put him in the better position to succeed. I have no doubt he would have, but I am glad the deal did not go on as it could have been a dressing room issue given Pogba’s temperament and immediately coming in and being third highest earner.

Guardiola was clearly fond of him so it would have worked most likely, though the optics would have been abysmal for Pogba, Perhaps that is why he opted to go elsewhere as now Juventus and Paris Saint Germain are battling for his services.

What could have been, huh?!