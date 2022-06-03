Bernardo Silva Raises Real Questions About Schedule Congestion, Player Well Being

Bernardo Silva knows the demands the players take on even now as the regular seasons for clubs has concluded. Many players have embarked in to international games, from Nations Leageu to friendlies, the life of a professional football does not end.

In the coming two weeks Silva and players in these competitions will pla four games. Frankly a madness amount of matches as the players are starting to ask when is enough, enough?

Silva spoke about that recently with ESPN:

“For fans it’s good but for players it’s hard. After a season in which we’ve had 60 games, to come here [international teams] and play four more... many people have spoken about it. There are too many games, in the end, too many injuries…” “We start the new season in a month’s time and I’m certain we are not going to be 100% ready. It’s tough but it is what it is.”

Kevin De Bruyne brought up similar issues just earlier this week and both have merits in their qualms.

At some point pot will meet kettle and players will need to have discussions on games played when, where and how. Even a possible cap on yearly games allowed.

We’ll see how this issue develops.