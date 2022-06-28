Nathan Ake Has ‘Multiple Suitors’ -report

Manchester City have another possible departure in Nathan Ake. Many around the club and in reports claim the club could allow him to leave the club this summer.

The suitors are many, led by Chelsea as several other Premier League teams want him as well. With three years remaining on his contract, City could and frankly should still demand a size-able fee to part ways with Ake.

A wonky off season for City has kept getting weirder as the club mulls several key departures. Depth was already an issue here and with only one or two more signing on the offing, City need to keep Ake and Zinchenko.

Such squad upheaval cannot be good. Guardiola would be keen to keep a solid squad as he re-invents the team with Erling Haaland and Phil Foden as lynchpins.

Ake for his part, one can’t blame him if he is on the search for minutes. He is pretty clearly fourth option at City. Still, he performed admirable in limited starts and was real good down the stretch after several injuries called him forward.

We’ll see if he moves.