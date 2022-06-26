Gabriel Jesus Officially off to Arsenal

Manchester City and Arsenal have come to an agreement as star Gabriel Jesus has signed for Arsenal. The deal worth £45m send the Brazilian to a rival ‘big 6’ club and makes him re-unite with old City assistant Mikel Arteta.

Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal, here we go! Personal terms fully agreed with his agent Marcelo Pettinati and his two partners. Gabriel signs until 2027, it's 100% done.



Arsenal already agreed £45m fee with Man City as revealed on Friday.



— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 26, 2022

A solid deal as City continue to look for deals that make the squad stronger and made no sense to keep a player who did not want to be here.

