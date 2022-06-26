 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Gabriel Jesus Officially off to Arsenal

A star lost.

By Saul Garcia
Manchester City v Arsenal - Premier League Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Manchester City and Arsenal have come to an agreement as star Gabriel Jesus has signed for Arsenal. The deal worth £45m send the Brazilian to a rival ‘big 6’ club and makes him re-unite with old City assistant Mikel Arteta.

A solid deal as City continue to look for deals that make the squad stronger and made no sense to keep a player who did not want to be here.

More info as we get it!

