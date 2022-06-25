Manchester City’s Hemp Stars in England Win

Manchester City winger Lauren Hemp scored on and claimed an assist as England Women sent a chilling message to the rest of the competition, beating reigning champions The Netherlands 5-1 at Elland Road.

Lucy Bronze had equalised on 32 minutes after Lieke Martens have give the Dutch the lead ten minutes earlier. Bronze picked up a loose ball on the right and her intended cross to the back stick went in off the post, much to the surprise of everyone, including the former blue herself.

And, when Sherida Spitse hit the post with a penalty in the 52nd minute, the Lionesses went straight down the other end, with Hemp providing the final ball for Beth Mead to put England 2-1 up.

VAR had decided that City centre-back Alex Greenwood had brought down former Arsenal striker Danielle van de Donk, and after Spitse crashed her spot-kick against the woodwork, England broke. Hemp curled a brilliant cross into the box towards the onrushing Mead, and the Arsenal star made no mistake to send England 2-1 up.

Hemp was involved again when she released United’s Ella Toone down the left. Toone took her time before curling a shot towards goal that went straight through the keeper’s hands for 3-1 on 72 minutes.

Hemp made it four 2 minutes later with a stunning striker into the far corner. Bronze stormed in the area and the ball fell for Toone. The striker managed to wrap her foot around the ball, only to see her shot cannon off the post. The ball pinged around the area and a weak clearance only fell kindly to Hemp, and her left foot volley found the back of the goal.

Mead made it 5-1 in the 90th minute after some good footwork in the area, as England maintained their unbeaten run under new manager Sarina Wiegman.