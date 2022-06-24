 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Burnley and Brighton on the Hunt for Manchester City Players

Could we see multiple exits of younger players.

By Saul Garcia
Manchester City Victory Parade Photo by Matt McNulty - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Manchester City and the academy is bearing fruit. With this success comes suitors and the two notable ones are Burnley with Vincent Kompany and Brighton.

Starting with Brighton they are heavy on the pursuit for Liam Delap. In a possible make weight for Marc Cucurella, a report states that Delap could go on loan with a purchase option as City look to sign the Spanish fullback in return. It would make sense and give Delap some minutes in the Premier League.

Now, on to Burnley, they have been linked with several City players as they are under new stewardship in Mr. Kompany. CJ Egan-Riley, Zach Steffen and Taylor Harwood-Billis. Under Brunley this could work as Kompany values the City teachings and these players would all get significant minutes, in theory anyway. All loan deals and made longer if they come back right back up make a ton of sense.

Thoughts on latest rumors?

