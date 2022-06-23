Joao Felix and Manchester City - A Pep Guardiola Dream

Pep Guardiola wants Joao Felix. So should all Manchester City fans, a fast, strong and dynamic layer who can play in midfield, as a false 9 and more.

Reports in Spain, have Felix as long standing interest of City. With Cholo Simeone wanting him out a possible deal could be hatched for 80-90M Euros. Financed by the Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling potential exits, this move is not as crazy as it would seem.

If those players are set on leaving, Felix being brought in makes so much sense.

Add his age and we have the makings of a perfect City player. He can be molded into the ultimate utility player and can do the job very well in multiple positions.

A great signing if I have ever seen one. Now, Atletico will be selective and even if is cost is manageable it will depend on outgoings at the club.

City should try hard to make this deal.