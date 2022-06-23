Zach Steffen Close to Exit, in Search of Playing Time

The Zach Steffen era is over it would seem. The American keeper would be on the search for continuous paying time as he tries to cement himself as the USMNT’s starting keeper.

Noted transfer insider, Fabrizio Romano, had the report as City and Zach look for a deal that benefits everyone. That deal does exist and in July i’m sure we will get it. It makes too much sense not too.

Manchester City are really interested in signing Stefan Ortega, as called by @Sky_Dirk today. Been told there’s a verbal agreement in place with City to sign as free agent #MCFC



Deal depends on Zack Steffen to find a good solution on the market, but Ortega’s waiting for City. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 23, 2022

Due to a less than stellar season and some questionable performances for USA, Steffen is thought to have been on the verge or having already lost his starting spot with them.

It’s why a move to consistent play time makes sense. Whether that’s in the Premier League, Bundesliga or even with Burnley and old friend Vincent Kompany, a move to play more regularly behooves him and City.

A loan deal in to permanent one could provide a nice profit for City as they get his replacement in for free. A win-win.