 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Zach Steffen Close to Exit, in Search of Playing Time

A move away would behoove all sides.

By Saul Garcia
/ new
Manchester City Training Session and Press Conference Photo by Tom Flathers/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

The Zach Steffen era is over it would seem. The American keeper would be on the search for continuous paying time as he tries to cement himself as the USMNT’s starting keeper.

Noted transfer insider, Fabrizio Romano, had the report as City and Zach look for a deal that benefits everyone. That deal does exist and in July i’m sure we will get it. It makes too much sense not too.

Due to a less than stellar season and some questionable performances for USA, Steffen is thought to have been on the verge or having already lost his starting spot with them.

It’s why a move to consistent play time makes sense. Whether that’s in the Premier League, Bundesliga or even with Burnley and old friend Vincent Kompany, a move to play more regularly behooves him and City.

A loan deal in to permanent one could provide a nice profit for City as they get his replacement in for free. A win-win.

More From Bitter and Blue

Manchester City News 24/7

Loading comments...