Stefen Ortega Close to Manchester City Move -report

A new goal keeper could be arriving at Manchester City. Stefan Ortega of Arminia in Germany has been reportedly close to lining up a deal to join City as soon as next week according to Kicker.

Ortega was a more than capable keeper and really kept Arminia in a lot of games. It could mean real competition for Ederson after a solid but not great season. A true keeper competition would be very interesting.

What does this mean for the other keepers on the roster? It could mean movement as Zach Steffen looks for playing time ahead of the World CUp.

For Ortega, this represents a grand opportunity to play for one of the worlds top teams. Playing under Pep Guardiola is also surely a great lure and Ortega can start some games as the schedule will be hugely contested.

This could be a great signing for all parties. We’ll see if it ends up in a deal.