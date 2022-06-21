Riyad Mahrez ‘Nears’ New Deal with Manchester City -report

A bit of good news amid so many possible exits is that Riyad Mahrez is close to signing a new deal with Manchester City to say at the club.

The report said the agreement is verbal and details will be hashed out shortly, but man is this a much needed boost for City fans with rumours of multiple City player exits on the horizon.

Fair or not, not all these players will leave and I’d even venture at saying only two will, so how City respond will be crucial.

With Mahrez, we keep a star winger and one of Erling Haaland’s good friends if social media is to be believed. That’s good business.

So with Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus seemingly headed for the exit, Mahrez and Phil Foden become of the upmost importance to keep them happy and motivated. Pep Guardiola is a master at that and other forms of motivation.

A summer of upheaval is well underway, Mahrez will be a key part of keeping the ship steady.