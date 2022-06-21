Bernardo Silva Given High Price Tag, Manchester City Unwilling to Sell

Another day, another Bernardo Silva morsel of news trickles out. This time it is Diario AS in Spain who claim City have set a €80M minimum fee on Bernardo.

This is note worthy because Barcelona, who have been linked to him most heavily don’t have anywhere near that amount to spend. Even assuming they sell Frenkie de Jong for a similar price, thanks to old friend Javier Tebas and La Liga’s archaic spending limits, they can only allocate a small amount of that towards new players.

Similarly, Barca are struggling mightily already in signing up the new free agent signings they have and have not been able to register them as of today.

It gives me the inclination that Bernardo will stay unless something radically changes in the coming weeks.

That is good because as we see the possible and likely exits of Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling, City will be well off keeping everyone else.

Thoughts on City’s transfers?