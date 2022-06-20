Three potential suitors for Oleksandr Zinchenko

Manchester City left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko looks on his way ‘out’ of the club after City’s advanced ‘ongoing’ negotiations with Brighton for Spanish defender Marc Cucurella.

Zinchenko, 25, played 15 matches last season with City and had one of his best seasons in his career, winning consecutive Premier League titles and becoming a regular presence for the club.

There were some rumours surrounding Zinchenko’s ‘unsettled’ position at Manchester City after Pep transformed him into a make-shift left-back following the arrest of Benjamin Mendy. Zinchenko’s natural and preferred position of play remains in the midfield position - which he still plays when on International duty with Ukraine.

With City on the verge of completing the signing of Marc Cucurella from Brighton, a player of Zinchenko’s calibre is bound to feel a sense of ‘distrust’ from Pep Guardiola after having an incredible season and doing what was asked of him.

In this article, I have identified three potential clubs luring outside the Etihad waiting for the ‘nod’ from Zinchenko and maybe the preferred destination for the Ukrainian International.

Arsenal

The club which tops this list is none other than North Londoners Arsenal. Arsenal are truly moving quickly in this transfer window securing the renewal of Nketiah and Fabio Viera and will be yearning for more players.

Arteta identified Oleksandr Zinchenko as a target since the start of the transfer window and they are reportedly closely following the situation with keen eyes.

Arteta will be looking to tempt the 25-year-old with the possibility of offering him a regular starter in the centre-midfield role, which also suits the demand of the player. The only thing which may pose a barrier for Arsenal in signing Zinchenko is the Champions League, although Arsenal will be playing the Europa League and a player of Zinchenko’s stature will be looking to make a mark on the top-tier of European competition.

With their influx of huge amount of resources from the takeover by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Newscastle are in motion to rebuild and strengthen their team and make it one which will eventually become one of the top dogs of the Premier League in the next few years.

Newcastle both has the monetary capabilities to match City’s asking price for Zinchenko and will also no doubt make a tremendous offer to the Ukrainian as part of their rebuild.

Again, the prospect of European football is what may stand as an obstacle but Zinchenko knows that he will become one of Newcastle’s best players in the next few years if he accepts their offer.

Zinchenko perfectly matches what Eddie Howe has been looking for since last season. His versatility to operate both in midfield and in the left-back positions will surely secure him a starting role at St. James’ Park.

According to a report from The Athletic, it was reported that Everton are potentially in the race for the 25-year-old’s signature and may possess a chance of luring Zinchenko to Goodison Park this transfer window.

The Merseyside club recently secured the signing of Zinchenko’s countryman, Vitaly Mykolenko in January who has performed to the mark for the Toffees.

Midfield is an area which Frank Lampard will need to address before the start of the 2022/23 season. Zinchenko’s vision and attacking capabilities will be one Lampard will be analysing as he has the potential to develop further and may become a lethal combination for the link-up of play from midfield to the attack - supplying the ball to Dominic-Calvert Lewin or Richarlison.