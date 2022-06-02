Oleksandr Zinchenko Leads Ukraine to Win, One Game from World Cup Entry

Oleksandr Zinchenko helped Ukraine ascend to victory to a World Cup play-off by a huge 3-1 victory over Scotland at Hampden Park.

Goals from Andriy Yarmolenko, Roman Yaremchuk and Artem Dovbyk were enough to send them to a final with Wales at the Cardiff City Stadium, with the victors sealing passage to Qatar later this year.

Zinchenko had promised to provide Ukrainian people with ‘incredible emotions’ at an emotional press conference ahead of the match, and a commanding display from the 25-year-old helped him deliver on that promise.

Zinch was perhaps the best player on the pitch and he was a lynchpin in the side as they played an incredible opening 50-60 minutes. They managed to hold on and that is admirable as the war rages on in their homeland.

That is massive pressure on hm and his teammates going in to the final on Sunday. Best of luck, Oleks!