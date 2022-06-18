Lucy Bronze Leaves Manchester City Women for Barca

Manchester City defender Lucy Bronze has signed a two year contract at Barcelona after being released by the blues. Bronze, who returned to the club after a successful spell at Lyon in 2020, was not offered a new contract by Gareth Taylor’s side and became a free agent.

Bronze spent three years at City after signing from Liverpool in 2014, making 53 appearances and scoring 9 goals. After leaving the blues, Bronze spent three successful seasons at Lyon, before rejoining City on a two year contract.

After signing for the Spanish champions, Bronze expressed her deight over the move. “I’m very happy to play for a club like FC Barcelona, one of the biggest teams in the world. I really want to start working with the team. After a couple of conversations, you can’t say no to Barca.”

Bronze has enjoyed a trophy-laden career, winning the WSL with Liverpool in 2013 and 2014. Bronze continued to enjoy the feel of silverware at the Academy Stadium, claiming a WSl title, and FA Cup and two League Cups.

Following her move to Lyon, Bronze won the French League and the Champions League in each of her three seasons in France, and that success is likely to continue in Spain.

Recently, the defender starred in England’s recent 3-0 victory over Belgium, providing the assist for Chloe Kelly’s opening goal, and is in the squd for this summer’s Euro Championships.

We’d like to say a huge thank you to Lucy for putting everything into the club, and wish her luck and continud success at Barca.