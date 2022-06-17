Kevin De Bruyne Numbers Prove He is Best Midfielder in the World

Kevin De Bruyne is the best midfielder on the planet. The latest numbers are looking to prove all of us who believe so, correct. The Athletic had this nice diagram showing some of his accomplishments.

Kevin De Bruyne really did overperform in front of goal last season.



15 goals from 31 on target shots is ludicrous pic.twitter.com/h1sjRFt9b3 — Mark Carey (@MarkCarey93) June 17, 2022

The numbers also supported his new found love for goals as his assist numbers remained consistent, but his goals jumped. A real nice campaign from him.

How will this impact the new season with target man Erling Haaland now in the fold? We’re not sure, we could see some goals go down and assists increase as it is likely they will.

Imagine a KDB who has 20+ assists and with the emegernce of Foden, he could have much more room to operate, making him even deadlier.

KDB has proved his mettle world wide and with the latest numbers is well cemented as the world’s best. Good thing he is a Manchester City player.