Manchester City’s Kelly Stars In Lionesses Win

Manchester City star Chloe Kelly marked her return to international duty with a goal as the Lionesses eased past Belgium in their latest warm up to the Euros.

Kelly, who spent most of last season out injured, returned to the City line up late in the season as the blues made up ground on United to take third in the WSL and claim a place in next season’s Champions League.

The winger replaced Arsenal’s Beth Mead at half-time and her deflected shot in the 62nd minute gave England the lead. City teammate Lucy Bronze provided the assist, before Rachel Daly and an own goal by Nicky Evrard, after Leah Williamson’s powerful shot hit the bar before bouncing in off the head of the Belgian keeper, made it 3-0.

Sarina Weigman’s side remain undefeated under her tenure and the return to form of Kelly, who excelled in her first season at City, will be a welcome boost to the Lionesses, as they look to win the competition for the first time on home soil.

City were represented by Bronze and Demi Stokes in defence, with Keira Walsh and Lauren Hemp in midfield and Ellen White leading the line up front. Mary Earps was preferred in goal to Ellie Roebuck, while former blue Georgia Stanway sat behind White in attack.

England kick-off their Euros campaign on 6th July with a match against Austria, before facing Norway and Northern Ireland in Group A.