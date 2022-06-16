Romeo Lavia Attracts Interest from Other Premier League Teams, Manchester City Unsure

Romeo Lavia is attracting interest from Premier League clubs Leeds United and Southampton.

A new development as City are unsure whether to sell/loan him and/or include him as a catch in a potential Kalvin Phillips deal.

The latest twist is the Saints and City could become good partners as this could mark a second player sold to them. Gavin Bazunu is on his way over according to reports.

Lavia for his part, has a decision to make as he searches for first team football and CIty may not be able to offer that. The Leeds deal could make sense as Phillips is wanted by City so it could be a win-win.

Also, it could lower the fee or be an interchange, such as 35M for Phillips and 10M for Lavia the other way. City have been wise to back their sales with percentage clauses for sell ons or buyback clauses. Something similar here would work.

We’ll see what happens as the transfer mill roars on.