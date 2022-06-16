Manchester City and Barcelona will face off in friendly AFTER Premier League Start

Manchester City will play in another friendly AFTER the season has begun, against Barcelona at the Camp Nou. A surprising piece of business as the league and other various competitions will be well under way by then.

According to Po Ballus at the Athletic, the match is scheduled for August 24.

It will be a charity game to raise funds for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) awareness. It is in honour of Juan Carlos Unzue, a former Barcelona player and assistant coach.

This particular game was supposed to take place last summer, but Covid-19 complications made it impossible for the Blues to travel out to Spain and the game was subsequently postponed.

A potentially fun match, but it does add to the congestion and we’ll see how the players react.