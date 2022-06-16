Gabriel Jesus Nears Arsenal Move, Manchester City Happy With Price

Gabriel Jesus nears an exit at Manchester City. We could be looking at hm leaving within the Premier League here soon.

There has been a wide range suitors, with Arsenal, Chelsea, Juventus and Real Madrid all linked with the winger in recent weeks.

The Times, recently had a report that the player is leaning heavily towards Arsenal as the Mikel Arteta connection is a big pull. Plus, being a key man after two striker options have departed and it makes all the sense in the world.

The price is also close to being finalized as City want the 50M Pounds and Arsenal are close to it.

A solution seems close and it will be a sad day when he leaves. Arteta will know how to use him and they will be a dangerous bunch.

Gabriel no doubt has the right to make this decision and we wish him the best.