Manchester City to Face West Ham on Opening Day

Manchester City will start their defence of the Premier League title with an opening day trip to London to face West Ham. The blues, who secured their second consecutive title in a thrilling final day win at home to Aston Villa, travel to the Hammers on August 7th.

City’s first home match of the season sees newly prmoted Bournemouth arrive at the Etihad Stadium, when supporters will get their first home look at new signing Erling Haaland. City then travel to Newcastle, before finishing the month with home matches against Crystal Palace and the other new boys, Nottingham Forest.

Derbies

With only three league matches in September, City start October with a visit from Manchester United. Erik Ten Hag faces his first test against Pep Guardiola as the blues look to continue their good form against the reds.

The return fixture at Old Trafford is scheduled for the second weekend in January, after the FA Cup third round ties.

Top Teams

The blues first big test from a ‘top’ team arrives in September, when Spurs visit the Etihad. The blues will be looking for revenge on the London side after they completed a rare league double over City last season.

City travel to Anfield on 15th October and travel to Arsenal three days later. City don’t resume rivalries against Chelsea until the turn of the year. They visit the London blues for their first match in 2023, and travel to Spurs on 4th February. Liverpool are the visitors on April Fool’s Day. Also in April is a trip to Arsenal on the 26th, and Chelsea’s visit to Manchester on 20th May is City’s final home game of the season.

Promoted Teams

Fulham are the other promoted team from the Championship and City welcome them to Manchester on Bonfire Night. The blues travel to Forest on 18th February and Bournemouth a week later. The return game against Fulham takes place on 29th April at Craven Cottage.

Christmas and Final Day

After returning from the World Cup, City return to action on Boxing Day by visiting Leeds United, before facing Everton at home on New Year’s Eve.

Our final day of the season comes in the form of a tough visit to Brentford, where hopefully, the blues will have the league title wrapped up. It also means that he blues start and finish the season away from home.