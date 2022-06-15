Haaland!!! New T-Shirt Welcoming Manchesert City’s New Striker Now on Sale

As reported on Monday, Erling Haaland has arrived in Manchester and is getting ready to terrorise Premier League defences and convert all those chances that teh blues missed last season.

And, as usual, Bitter and Blue have teamed up with BreakingT to bring you a commemorative T-shirt, wlecome the Norwegian hitman to Manchester.

This unique shirt is available online and, if you order now, you’ll receive yours in time for the opening day of the season, when the big striker should hopefully be making his debut.