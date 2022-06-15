Phil Foden on being proud of Manchester City’s academy, future

Phil Foden is the crown jewel of the Manchester City academy and with it he has been making t known how proud he is to see the successes of it and more.

Speaking to Nat Sport, he hit on that and the future:

“You look around the Man City first team now and there are definitely more players who have come through the ranks. This season alone, we had Cole Palmer, James McAtee, Liam Delap in and around the first team - these guys are just three names that people will know...” “Having eight academy players line up against Wycombe [in the Carabao Cup] at the start of the season was a big moment and there’s no reason why that can’t become a more regular thing over time.”

A credit to the club with the academy being in such a good spot and being not only a creator of City players, but exporting others to give everyone that comes through a nice opportunity.

Good on Foden for ringing its successes.