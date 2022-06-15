Se Queda: Scott Carson Signs Extension

Scott Carson has signed a one-year extension to his contract with City, keeping him at the Club until the summer of 2023.

The 36-year-old initially joined the Club on loan in 2019, a deal that remained in place until the end of the 2020/21 season.

A big deal as has it has been reported he is a dressing room bedrock and has kept the mood and vibe around the team uplifting and in check.

Not a bad deal for him and for City, keeping a glue guy can only be good.

Carson spoke about the move:

“I’m delighted to be staying with City for another season,” Carson said. “To work with Pep, the coaches and such talented team-mates is a real honour and one I relish every day. “I have already gained so much from my time here and hopefully I can keep helping to push the Club’s other goalkeepers to be the best they can be.”

Good job, all around!