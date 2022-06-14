Jess Park Signs New Deal at Manchester City

Manchester City have announced a great re-signing as Jess Park has signed a three-year extension to her current deal with the Club.

The 20-year-old striker has put pen to paper on a new contract, which will see her remain at the Academy Stadium until the summer of 2026.

The lifelong City fan and 2021/22 Rising Star has been on the books since October 2017 when she joined from York City, before earning her first professional contract in April 2020.

Speaking after signing the deal, she said:

“This is my Club and this is where I want to be. I’m so excited to commit my future to City. “It’s such a great Club – from the players and staff to the facilities and the environment, it’s just such an amazing place to be. “I’ve supported City my entire life and I think my passion for the Club is definitely clear to see in everything I do, especially on the pitch. “I’ve learnt so much from the players around me and the coaching staff over the last two seasons since I signed my first professional contract, and I’m looking forward to continuing that for the next four years.”

One for the future as we have high hopes for her as she can be a true star in this game . Keep going strong, Jess!