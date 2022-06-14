Tuesday’s Transfer Rumours: Manchester City Submit Bid for Phillips

It appears Manchester City are not resting on their laurels after confirming the signing of Erling Haaland on Monday. The media are today reporting that the blues are firmly in the hunt to sign Leeds’ England midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

The Mirror claim City have submitted a bid for the England man, although they have stopped short of saying how much the blues have offered the Yorkshire side. The online site claims a ‘City source has told Football Insider that Phillips is their top target for the remainder of the summer window,’ and Leeds face a major battle to hang on to the England international, 26, despite his strong links to the club.

Meanwhile, the Sun and the Independent claim City have set a deadline for the transfer of the midfielder, wanting the move complete before City head off to America for their pre-season tour.

Footballinsider247 claim a deal has been agreed and City are ready to submit a ‘mega money’ bid for the Leeds star, which they claim is around £50m. They also claim City face competition for the signature of Phillips from Aston Villa, West Ham, Newcastle United and Manchester United.

It remains to be seen who will be joining Haaland at the club, and with City already stating that they’re in the hunt for more players, it’s a given that the Norwegian star won’t be the last to arrive in Manchester this summer.