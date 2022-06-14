Erling Haaland Signing: Liverpool Respond to Manchester City with Darwin Nunez Transfer

Manchester City beat Liverpool to the Premier League title by just a point for the second time in four years. But Jurgen Klopp is doing everything possible to upstage his rival in the dugout.

The German tactician led the Anfield side to dethrone City in 2020 and give the club faithful a long-awaited title celebration. But Pep Guardiola stormed back into the throne, winning back-to-back titles in the last two campaigns.

That appears to have set the stage for a two-horse race for the better part of a decade as Liverpool took the remaining trophies, winning both the League Cup and FA Cup.

The battle is now firmly between the two heavyweights as the other teams seem to be fighting for whatever is left. It’s a battle that has now gone beyond the pitch.

Manchester City stunned the football world when the club secured the signature of one of the hottest prospects in world football at the moment - Erling Haaland. As the club welcomes the player for his unveiling, Liverpool are making headlines of their own.

The Reds have completed the signing of Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez. In a statement released by Benfica on Monday, Liverpool have signed Nunez from the Portuguese side for an initial 75 million euros (£64 million).

That looks like an immediate response to City’s Haaland deal. Although less celebrated by the media, the Uruguayan is also lethal in front of goal, and gave Liverpool a first-hand view of his quality when he faced the side in the Champions League last season.

The 22-year-old scored in both legs against the English side, although his goals were not enough to see Benfica through to the next round. A look at his overall numbers for the season shows he is also a goal machine, scoring 26 goals in 28 league appearances in the Portuguese top flight last term.

With Nunez lining up for Liverpool next season and Haaland leading the line for City, this promises to be a head-to-head battle for the top goal scorer’s accolade. The two players’ performances could be instrumental in deciding which team emerges tops at the end of the campaign.

Going all out for Nunez despite having recently signed Luis Diaz in the last January transfer window to bolster the attack, shows just how much Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool are determined to knock City off their perch.

They came agonisingly close to achieving the goal last term. But will they succeed this time around?