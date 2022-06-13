With Erling Haaland, Manchester City Get EVERYTHING They Want

Manchester City officially confirmed the signing of Erling Haaland, who has been unveiled too much success at City.

A formidable signing as tore the Bundesliga apart and now has come to the Premier League and reigning champs.

The Norwegian could make his debut for Guardiola’s side either in the clubs pre-season tour of the US vs America or Bayern Munich. The latter would be my pick and close out his time in Germany by playing the marquee team in that country with his new team.

Manchester City’s Director of Football Txiki Begiristain has lauded the transfer.

“We have been monitoring Erling for several years now, so we are delighted to bring him here to Manchester City,” “He is a huge talent and has been one of the best strikers in Europe over the last few seasons. His goalscoring record is exceptional and his performances at Borussia Dortmund and in the Champions League in particular have proved he can succeed at the highest level. “Erling has everything we want in a striker and we are certain he will excel in this squad and this system.” The striker has signed a five-year contract with the Premier League champions, and having burst onto the scene in the Bundesliga, City’s Director of Football believes the best is yet to come from the young forward. “His rise has been remarkable, but he is still only 21. His best years are ahead of him and we are confident he can get even better working with Pep. “This is a very exciting signing for our club, and I am sure our fans will enjoy watching Erling perform in this team.”

Txiki is right, City have gained everything from his signing and there is only up to go. UCL, Premier League, Invincibles, the future is incredibly mouth watering and possible!

Let’s hope Pep Guardiola get his team in to shape quick!