Erling Haaland has Arrived: Is he Missing UCL Piece for Manchester City

Erling Haaland has been confirmed as a Manchester City player and all fans are rejoicing! Now, we have o get to perhaps the most pressing question: is Haaland the missing piece in the City UCL Puzzle?

Haaland has been brought to win titles and the UCL has to be at the top of that list. City of course have never won one, but they’ve also never had Erling Haaland a potentially generational player.

While the fit and tactics will be discussed, the fact is he is a phenomenal player, who fits on any team and can only make City, Guardiola and De Bruyne’s life easier.

KDB especially, just off simple tap ins Haaland could 10+ goals. Imagine his ft if he hits the floor running? The possibilities are endless and the UCL is the main goal this time around, or should be.

Haaland for his part even has the UCL anthem as a ringtone, what’s more poetic than him helping City win their first?

Haaaland then, is the missing piece, will he deliver? We will find out during his City tenure!