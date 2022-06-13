Best Reactions to Erling Haaland Signing: Manchester City Fans Rejoice

Manchester City has signed the Norwegian Robot! Erling Haaland is a Manchester City player! We have done a madness and signed him so to now annonce him on the same day as his father signed all those years ago is very special for the fans and of course his family!

On this one, we will have some of the best reaction as the fans were all rejoicing the signing and making many great tweets and videos!

Let’s check some out!

THIS IS FOOTBALL HERITAGE. pic.twitter.com/rSlIJ6QFQB — City Chief (@City_Chief) June 13, 2022

He's just Thor in a football kit. pic.twitter.com/ViBtRtv1z6 — Steven (@StevenMcinerney) June 13, 2022

Some truly great ones in those first four! From a younger Haaland celebrating like a teen to City having a real life Thor/Viking o the team now, the content and captions have been top notch.

Let’s check out some more:

Imagine me and you. pic.twitter.com/ITMt9FnAbu — City Report (@cityreport_) June 13, 2022

️ Erling Haaland: "I was born in England, I've been a Man City fan my whole life." pic.twitter.com/Puo7RQ0F65 — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) June 13, 2022

Biggest transfer in the history of this league pic.twitter.com/7C7fCh9hrQ — Baldiola (@TeacherOfBall) June 13, 2022

Four more as we wrap up this reaction piece, the joy and camaraderie among fans on socials today has been awesome to see and imagining a KDB-Haaland link up is so tantalizingly perfect.

The pictures and job the social team is also commendable as is the recreation of THAT iconic Haaland pic. What a day for Manchester City fans!