AC Milan ‘Step Up’ Interest in Gabriel Jesus, Manchester City Unsure -report

AC Milan are now in the hunt for Gabriel Jesus and are watching the player’s situation closely. Jesus has told Manchester City that he is set to make a decision on his future in the coming weeks.

90 Minute Football was on this story as Milan are looking to meet City’s 45M Pounds valuation. Of course they would prefer lower, but City need to hold to the valuation.

A deal being completed soon seems far fetched and with Arsenal and Chelsea in the hunt as well, the competition is stiff.

Add that the same report has Pep Guardiola wanting him to be locked to a deal instead of leaving and we have a showdown in the works. Gabriel will make his decision soon and we will get much more clarity.

For now, I’d prefer him to stay of course, but if he wants out he will get his wish.

Let’s hope for some clarity soon.