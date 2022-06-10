Manchester City’s Gavin Bazunu Looks Likely to Exit, Southampton ‘Most Likely’

A nice piece of business is about to be completed by Manchester City. Gavin Bazunu, an academy product, has been linked heavily with Southampton after impressing mightily in League One last season. Given those performances, he’s attracted so much interest from all over.

Recent reports say only minor details are needed as the deal nears completion:

#SaintsFC are closing in on the signing of #MCFC goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu.



The deal could exceed £10m when add-ons are taken into consideration.



Bazunu is Southampton’s No 1 target for the position & will be competing with McCarthy.



Story w/@OliverKay https://t.co/gT3gU4hWaM — Dan Sheldon (@dansheldonsport) June 8, 2022

A tidy deal as 10M Pounds is a solid fee for the youngster.

Bazunu would be an exceptional signing for Southampton and not only because it’s a position they badly needed an upgrade, but because this one can play the ball on his feet and is more an all around upgrade to what they have.

Bazunu is a top class shot-stopper and does have big potential. A buy back clause would be smart and it’s being reported that is a sticking point as everything else has been agreed.

Best of luck, Gavin!