Lauren Hemp and Phil Foden Win PFA YPOY Awards

Lauren Hemp has been named PFA Young Player of the Year for a record fourth time.

Having first won the award in 2018 whilst with Bristol City, the 21-year-old has now retained the trophy for a third successive campaign.

A banner day for City as notable young players win awards can ever only be good. Hemp spoke about the award.

“It’s an honour to get this again. I think especially for it to be voted for by players that I’ve played against and come up against. “I look to many of them as role models as well so it’s an honour to be picked from them.

Delighted to have won my second @PFA Young Player of the Year award!



Huge thanks to all my team mates and coaches - onto next season! pic.twitter.com/MKkc8XJeXu — Phil Foden (@PhilFoden) June 9, 2022

Phil Foden has been named PFA Young Player of the Year for the second successive season.

The England international joins an illustrious line of players to have won back-to-back Young PFA winners including City’s Lauren Hemp along with Dele Alli, Wayne Rooney, Robbie Fowler and Ryan Giggs.

Just great news all over, he also spoke after the win:

“I’m really honoured to be honest, especially to win it back-to-back. It shows that I’ve come a long way this year with the consistency of my game, and I’m really pleased to win it again,” said Foden. “All the best players in the world have got to show consistency and keep performing at the higher level, and this year I’ve just tried to do that and try and help my team as much as possible.

A good day for Manchester City.