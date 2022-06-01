Kevin De Bruyne is Manchester City’s Etihad Player of the Season

The Belgian midfield maestro was announced as the 2021/22 winner of the cherished award at last week’s city centre victory parade which celebrated our dramatic Premier League title win.

With almost 80,000 votes calculated in all, De Bruyne staved off hard challengers Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva to claim the award which is his second of the type after winning the Premier League Player of the Season.

KDB collects his @etihad Player of the Season award on stage! #ManCity pic.twitter.com/0G0gkoPQJQ — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 1, 2022

KDB even spoke about the award and was his usual humble self.

“I’ve been here seven years, I love them, this is my team. This is where I want to be and this is where I want to win trophies,” “I just wanted to push for the title, but this team deserves so much credit. “I’m very proud I could help the team to win the title, this team deserves it, and the fans deserve it.”

Well done, Kevin! Congratulations!