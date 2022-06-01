FA Community Shield Date Confirmed: Manchester City Get New Season Underway on the 30th of July

Manchester City’s kick off of the new season comes in July this year!

This year’s FA Community Shield will be played at Leicester’s King Power Stadium on Saturday 30 July, with kick off at 17:00 (UK).

After a fantastic fourth Premier League title in five seasons on Sunday with a dramatic victory over Aston Villa, City will face FA Cup winners Liverpool in the traditional season opener.

The 100th edition of the Community Shield will be hosted by the 2021/22 winners Leicester as the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 Final is scheduled to take place at its usual home, Wembley Stadium connected by EE, over the same weekend.

Around two months separate us from the start of the new season. In addition, City will play friendlies in the USA in July as well. A huge season is ahead for season with new additions, expectations and more.

et’s hope City can win the 100th Edition of the Community Shield.