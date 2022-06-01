 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bernardo Silva Goal vs Aston Villa Crowned Manchester City’s Goal of the Season

A just award?

By Saul Garcia
Aston Villa v Manchester City - Premier League Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

What a season for Manchester City! They are Premier League Champions once again and back to back! The fourth title in five years, just remarkable.

Today, Bernardo Silva earned the goal of the season for City’s fans. A great breakaway and finish as City played so well all season and had all kinds of goals.

This goal is a just award as it was a fantastic finish and while there were so many more goals, this one was picture perfect.

