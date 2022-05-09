Pep Guardiola: The Chaos Master

Pep Guardiola has wrinkled several feathers over the weekend with his comments about the media, Liverpool and sentiment all around in the Premier League zeitgeist.

In a rant that delighted City fans and other fanbases alike, Pep took umbrage with Liverpool’s coverage in England and took out some frustrations:

️ "Everyone in this country supports Liverpool, the media and everyone... Our destiny is in our hands, this is important."



Pep Guardiola's response to @ManCity's emphatic 5-0 win over Newcastle.



Paired with his (factual) comments that Pool only have one domestic league title in 30 years were received like a pair of bombs had gone off and it seemed Guardiola struck a nerve.

Of particular note, other fanbases agreeing was delightful and while merits of Pep’s comments are in debate, the emotion that multiple fanbases feel this was can NOT be coincidental.

This is the chaos master at work and as detailed in this Athletic piece he really believes his team and supporters have been wronged. No wonder the City faithful back him so fervently.

Guardiola has always been great at managing the media, tempering expectations and pressure on his team. These quotes and stirring of the pot all serve a purpose and for City fans we should not take it for granted.